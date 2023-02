GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is recovering after being stabbed in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the woman checked into a hospital at 5:40 a.m. claiming she had been shot.

We’re told hospital staff speculate she had suffered a stab wound, not a gunshot wound.

The victim is expected to be okay.

However, GRPD adds the woman provided contradictory statements regarding what led up to the injury, such as where the incident took place.

