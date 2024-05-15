Woman accused of offering sex acts at massage parlor considering plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Edith Amanda Corbett was back in court Wednesday facing charges related to allegedly running an illicit massage parlor in northern Kent County.

44-year-old Corbet was arraigned on multiple counts back on April 29, including three different prostitution-related charges and a charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

She is accused of offering “illegal sex acts” out of her massage parlor.

Corbett appeared briefly in front of Judge Jeffrey J. Ohara Wednesday morning for a scheduled preliminary hearing. She waived her right to a full hearing, sending her case forward to circuit court.

Her attorney mentioned that Corbett is currently in the process of negotiating a plea offer with prosecutors.

If Corbett ends up accepting the deal, she would have to plead guilty on two counts: prostitution- pandering, and keeping a house of prostitution. In exchange, the rest of her charges would be dropped.

The state criminal code that prohibits such a "house of prostitution" was signed into Michigan law all the way back in 1931. It is a felony charge that comes with the possibility of up to five years in prison, and a $5,000 fine.

While initially held on a $10,000 bond, Corbett has since posted and been released.

Court documents allege that in July 2023 the Kent County Human Trafficking Task Force started investigating a massage parlor called 'Just Divine’, located at 5181 Plainfield Ave.

Corbett is alleged to be the owner and operator of Just Divine.

The sheriff’s office says they were initially tipped off after “reviewing multiple posts from users on a website forum that is a comprehensive platform dedicated to discussing various aspects of the commercial sex industry."

Investigators claim that users “commented multiple times” on the forum regarding an alleged service provider who went by the name of ‘Milan'.

Corbett is alleged to have been using the name ‘Milan' in the illicit business.

While they say the physical location of Just Divine was never mentioned explicitly on the forum, investigators tracked it down after receiving a tip via Silent Observer.

This prompted them to begin an undercover operation at the business.

Investigators claim they found male customers were charged door fees of either $50 or $80 depending on the length of their stays.

They allege that men were driving from outside Michigan to visit the business.

Corbett is accused of “pandering” woman into prostitution by offering so-called training sessions on how to perform “commercial sex acts” on men.

After a search warrant was executed at Just Divine, Corbett was arrested.

Investigators say she later admitted to owning the business, and collecting the alleged door fees.

