Why the stonefly should be Michigan's state insect, according to a Grand Rapids fifth grade class

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Because a butterfly would be too easy.

Considered to be a barometer of creek and stream health, the stonefly may soon become Michigan's state insect following a letter writing campaign from a fifth grade class at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

"We don't know if we can do this or not, but we're trying," said student Adrian Mayberry. "We have to see if that will happen, we don't know."

In Mrs. Emma Witkovsky's class at Aberdeen Academy, Mayberry and 17 other fifth graders each wrote a five-paragraph essay to Rep. Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids), describing the stonefly and its how it connects to other state symbols like the brook trout through the food chain.

"I am blown away," Witkovsky told FOX 17 on Thursday. "I can't believe how excited they've been. I can't believe all of the support we've gotten."

When teaching state capitols and symbols to her students, the self-described "bug nerd" noticed Michigan and Iowa were the only states without an official insect. She turned the absence into an assignment.

"They far surpassed any expectation I had for them," Witkovsky said.

In addition to writing letters to a lawmaker, the fifth-graders took a field trip to Honey Creek at Seidman Park, sampling the stream for stoneflies and other aquatic insects to determine its water quality.

"If people keep polluting the waters, we won't really see it anymore," said Mayberry, commenting on how stonefly nymphs need clear, fast-flowing water to survive. If placed in stagnant water, they typically die.

"They like to do push ups when they need oxygen," said classmate Braden Hoffman, describing how stoneflies move up-and-down in the water to move oxygen over their bodies and fixed gills to breathe.

In the spring, Rep. Hood visited the fifth-grade classroom at Aberdeen to talk about how a bill becomes a law. There, the students pitched their state symbol idea to her in person and later delivered a similar presentation in front of the Grand Rapids Public Schools board.

Impressed by their work and research, Rep. Hood introduced HB 5563 in the state house in mid-March, proposing the stonefly (Pteronarcys sp.) be designated as the official insect of Michigan.

"I like the accomplishment," said fifth-grader Jauzia McClerin. "It's just exciting because not a lot of kids do this."

The bill was referred to the Committee on Natural Resources, Environment, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation the day of its introduction. As of May 16, it had not moved out of committee.

Regardless of its future on the floor, Witkovsky says the near year-long project taught her students to appreciate science and its creepy-crawly subjects: "We all need to respect and enjoy science," she said.

"Pretty happy for people to actually know Aberdeen Academy," said fifth-grader Aiden Muñoz.

