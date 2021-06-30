Whiskey Business tasting event returning to DeVos Place with 100+ whiskeys

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whiskey Business – a tasting event featuring more than 100 whiskeys from around the world – will return to DeVos Place on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Guests will have a chance to taste a selection of single malt, blended scotches, Irish, bourbon, Tennessee, Michigan and Canadian whiskeys, according to a news release Wednesday.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticketholders and 7 p.m. for the general public.

Advance tickets are $65 for VIP tickets and $45 for general admission and may be purchased online here.

VIP tickets include early entry, 15 drink sample tickets, a commemorative rocks glass, keepsake photo, live entertainment and games.

General admission tickets include 10 drink sample tickets, a commemorative rocks glass, keepsake photo, live entertainment and games.

Attendees must be 21 or older.

Brand ambassadors will offer their unique descriptions and insights on a variety of products, and numerous restaurants will be serving various whiskey-inspired appetizers.

Live music will round out the evening.