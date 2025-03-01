When is the best time to view the 7-Planet Parade?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A rare celestial event is happening in the night sky, but cloud cover has obstructed West Michigan’s view.

The Seven-Planet Parade features Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, all of which are visible in an arc across the night sky.

We visited the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium to learn more about the phenomenon and when you’ll have the best chance to see it.

"I think I counted maybe five or six clear days that you could see anything at all, and then we had weeks and weeks of zero visibility,” says planetarium manager Jack Daleske. “So sometimes that's just how it is. But if you have a clear night this weekend or sometime soon, it's … going to be your last chance, and then this summer, you're not going to be able to see as much planet-wise."

Daleske says peak viewing occurred after sunset Friday night. If you are unable to see the Planet Parade this weekend, some of the planets will still be visible over the next several weeks.

Watch our full interview with Daleske below

Full interview with Jack Daleske on rare planetary alignment

