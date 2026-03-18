WHAT TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Grand Rapids nonprofit to throw pizza and paper airplane party for young fathers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit will throw a pizza and paper airplane party this weekend for young fathers and their children.

NewYoungFathers.com was founded to support dads under the age of twenty-five by providing them with educational materials, workshops and a welcoming community.

On Saturday, attendees of Fatherhood, Paper Airplanes and Pizza will be able to compete for prizes while creating "unforgettable moments," with their sons or daughters, according to the nonprofit's website.

To register for the free event, click here.



WHAT: Fatherhood, Paper Airplanes and Pizza

Fatherhood, Paper Airplanes and Pizza WHEN: Saturday, March 21

Saturday, March 21 WHERE: 342 Market Ave SW, Grand Rapids

342 Market Ave SW, Grand Rapids TIME: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

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