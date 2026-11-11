West Side leaders eye improvements to Grand Rapids underpasses as new gateway arches move forward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' West Side leaders are continuing efforts to improve the entrance to the neighborhood, turning their attention to several underpasses after moving forward with plans to install new gateway arches.

The plan to spend $1.7 million on three new gateway arches at Bridge, Fulton and Leonard on the city's West Side has neighborhood leaders now focusing on three underpasses that they say need improvements.

WATCH: West Side leaders eye improvements to Grand Rapids underpasses

West Side leaders eye improvements to Grand Rapids underpasses

"We just want people to feel safe and comfortable being able to to come into the neighborhood and make it a welcoming experience," Jon O'Connor, chair of the West Side Corridor Improvement Authority, said.

The underpasses at Bridge and Fulton fall under the Downtown Development Authority's jurisdiction and have received improved lighting and pedestrian access. But O'Connor pointed to three other underpasses in the neighborhood that haven't received the same attention: Stocking, Seward and Leonard streets.

"There's trash laying around, and it could just be done better. You know, we want people to feel safe and comfortable," O'Connor said.

West Side leaders have begun conversations with MDOT and the city to figure out ways to improve the look and walkability of the area.

"How can we potentially use some corridor improvement dollars to make outcomes better there, you know better lighting, just you know [it looks] good and people feel safe and comfortable and you know it's available for everyone," O'Connor said.

For the past 14 years, Mitten Brewing Company has sat just down the road from the West Leonard underpass. Co-owner, Max Trierweiler welcomes any changes that could be coming.

"I think it makes it more inviting, and you know people will be more apt to walk and check it out if beautification projects do occur in the future," Max Trierweiler, co-owner of Mitten Brewing Company, said.

While neighborhood, city and state leaders work together to figure out the best step forward, business owners and West Side community stakeholders are excited for what the future holds.

"West Leonard in particular, is one of the last to be kind of developed on the northwest side of Grand Rapids and I think the improvements are going to do wonders for the business community here," Trierweiler said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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