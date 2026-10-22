GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is giving the West Side's business corridors a proper welcome, with three new arches set to greet neighbors and visitors to the area.

The renderings, provided by the City of Grand Rapids, show three arches — one each for Leonard, Bridge and Fulton. The arches will be installed west of 131 at the start of the business areas.

City records show the West Side established a Corridor Improvement Authority years ago. It's a tool neighborhoods can use to help improve things in an area that has a lot of businesses.

As the West Side has improved over the years, more taxes have come in. An established Corridor Improvement Authority takes some of those taxes generated as a result of that business growth and uses it to continue to improve the area. The money is specifically set aside to be spent on certain things, like the arches.

Members of the West Side Corridor Improvement Authority explained to me that a majority of the $1.7 million used to build the arches is funded by the taxes businesses that are in their district pay.

'Really groovy': New welcome arches coming to Grand Rapids' West Side business corridors

For Joe Pierzchala, general manager of the Fulton Street Pub, the project is a welcome addition.

"I think it's really groovy. I think it's a good way for people to be invited to the west side," Pierzchala said.

Pierzchala said he's often had to help people figure out where they are.

"I've had people ask me, 'Where exactly am I?'" Pierzchala said.

By spring, when the arches are finished, they won't have to ask Pierzchala about it anymore.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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