West Palm Beach is just 1 flight away from Grand Rapids, airport announces

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanksgiving with your toes in the sand? Not a bad plan.

Allegiant Air will take you there, non-stop, from the Gerald R Ford Airport this November.

The airline’s media team released the info early Tuesday morning.

"The addition of new routes is a testament to the success of our existing service in these communities," said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief revenue officer. “Our network planning team is responsive to consumer demand, constantly looking for opportunities to enhance the leisure travel experience. The new service kicks off just in time to plan warm winter getaways to sought-after coastal destinations.”

Allegiant says the routes will start with one-way fares as low as $69.

"Palm Beach will become Allegiant's 16th nonstop route from our airport ,” said Tory Richardson, president and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. “We hope travelers visiting this vibrant destination will enjoy new cultural attractions, diverse entertainment experiences, and fun for the whole family."

You can find more info on the airline’s website, or by visiting the Gerald R Ford Airport online.