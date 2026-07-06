West Michigan's biggest FIFA World Cup 2026 Final watch party is free at Acrisure Amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Soccer fans across West Michigan are invited to a free FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Watch Party at the new Acrisure Amphitheater in Grand Rapids on Sunday, July 19.

WXMI

Doors open at 2 p.m., with the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final kicking off at 3 p.m.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. Fans can reserve their free tickets at acrisureamphitheater.com.

The event is presented in partnership by FOX 17, the Acrisure Amphitheater, the West Michigan Sports Commission, Experience Grand Rapids and AC Grand Rapids. It will give fans an opportunity to experience one of the world's biggest sporting events alongside fellow supporters in an outdoor atmosphere.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube