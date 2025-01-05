West Michigan sleds, skates in winter weather's return

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the weekend before the return from the holiday break, many West Michiganders hit the sledding hill for one last run or Rosa Parks Circle for one last loop around the rink.

"Especially on a hill like this, you can go really fast," said Caleb Spence, a sixth grader who went sledding at Richmond Park in Grand Rapids on Saturday, celebrating his dad's birthday.

"We were feeling a bit sleepy, but we thought the cold would do us good," said Martin Spence, the birthday boy.

Growing up in London, Martin had little opportunity to sled, given the climate. Living in the shadow of Lake Michigan's lake effect, he's "got to make up time."

At Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids, a cold start to the new year called for ice skating.

"I'm doing this instead of my run today," Alivia Sehnakenberg said. "So it works out perfect."

