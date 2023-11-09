GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The long-time outdoor sports supplier Al & Bob's Sports may soon no longer exist. It currently operates out of the Millbrook Horse Tact building on 68th Street, after being purchased by Matt Howell about five years ago.

Howell's mother started Millbrook back in 1989— Matt Howell ended up buying the business himself from a bank after the financial crisis in 2008.

West Michigan outdoors retailer 'Al & Bob's Sports' could soon be gone

Several years ago, Matt Howell bought the brand and their inventory when their owner at the time was dealing with a medical diagnosis.

"It would have completely shut down five years ago if we had not stepped in on this," he recalled Thursday morning.

"We decided, let's try to add some outdoor stuff because most of these people are into the outdoors anyway."

They went from selling everything horses, to everything hunting, fishing, archery, shooting and outdoor apparel.

“When we brought it in, we thought there would be more of an overlap," Howell said.

"There really wasn't as much as I had hoped it would be.”

They are currently running a liquidation sale on the Al & Bob's portion of the building.

“My target would be somewhere near December 31, but it could very easily drag into January depending on what's happening,” he said.

"A lot of things like ice fishing stuff, you're kind of held hostage for ice, and you're not gonna see a lot of stuff jumping out here till they see ice.”

There is still a chance that Al & Bob's could continue forward, if Howell finds the right buyer.

“We're talking to people that have some interest in picking this up ,and carrying it on,“ he revealed Thursday.

Howell says he is glad that he decided to go on this journey with Al & Bob's, knowing the legacy lives on in everyone who has ever stepped foot inside.

“I’ve really enjoyed myself.”

