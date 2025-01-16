West Michigan ice carver pays tribute to Detroit Lions head coach

(WXMI) — A West Michigan ice carver is working on a tribute to Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell!

The sculpture, carved by Randy Finch and his team, is estimated to weigh around 5,000 pounds. The artists put in a lot of dedication to realize their icy homage.

“This was one of the funnest ones we've done in a long time,” says Finch. “Each one of these sculptures can take anywhere between three to seven hours, depending on the amount of detail. A lot more goes into the designing and everything like that. Some of this, like the engraving and stuff, is done on our computerized CNC machine, so we can do lettering and everything perfect. And then some of this, like the lions, are all done by hand.”

The ice sculpture will make its way across the state Friday to Rochester, where it will be disassembled into six pieces and put back together alongside a cake resembling Amon-Ra St. Brown.

FOX 17

Finch tells us there will be multiple sculptures in downtown Grand Rapids before the game. He invites everyone to stop by and take photos if you can spot them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube