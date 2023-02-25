West Michigan holds vigil for 1 year of Ukraine war

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 100 people gathered in Grand Rapids Friday night to observe the one-year mark of the war in Ukraine.

The state anthem of Ukraine played at Friday’s candlelight vigil to remind attendees what Ukrainians are fighting for, whether it’s in Ukraine or elsewhere.

“I’m so proud of every Ukrainian. At this point, all of the words in that song is, like, have so much power,” Valeriia Bevzenko-Green told FOX 17 Friday night.

“I want to cry,” Olga Gelgle added. “From one side, you know, it’s very sad for me, but from [the] other side, I am proud that we have such brave nations, you know, that we have [a] brave president.”

Gelgle, along with other Ukrainians, said they do not want to see their culture get destroyed as Russia continues its invasion.

“It’s been a year and still I see this fire. They are not tired of fighting for freedom. How they…love their freedom, how they love to live and be Ukrainian,” Gelgle admired.

The city of Grand Rapids is working to establish a sister city in Ukraine.

“Ukrainians around the world woke up stronger than ever. United, resilient, confident we will win this war with our courage, love, support from allies,” Anna Kovalenko, the event organizer, said.

Meanwhile, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss declared February 24 as a day of solidarity with Ukraine.

