West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announces plans for new HQ

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (WMHCC) announced plans Tuesday to establish a new headquarters in Grand Rapids.

Construction on the Center for Latino Economic and Talent Advancement is scheduled to begin in early 2025.

The 12,000-square-foot building will include event spaces, conference rooms, classrooms, a pickleball court and more.

Latin American countries and their heritage will be represented by a display of 33 flags.

“We need to make sure that our Latino business owners are the next generation of Latinos, are prepared, are educated, are efficient,” says WMHCC President & CEO Guillermo Cisneros. “The entire economy of West Michigan … would benefit from that.”

We’re also told Domingo Munoz was appointed to serve as the chamber’s interim chief operating officer for the next 18 months.

