West Michigan city looks to make home repairs more affordable

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Paying for home repairs could be easier if you live in this West Michigan city

The city of Grand Rapids announced on Tuesday how they plan to spend $8.5 million in Home American Rescue Plan funding.

Senior Managing Director Of Community Services Connie Bohatch told city commissioners they saw a significant need in the community that people want to improve their homes.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss added that funding was made towards improving roofs, stairs, and ramps.

The city recommends that $4.2 million can go towards the repair of around 4,400 homes, of which 224 are affordable units.

Grand Rapids continues to need more housing as it continues to sign off on more projects.

Bohatch also outlined that they plan to allocate $2.2 million to create 270 new housing units in the city, of which 136 are affordable.

The city has a Neighborhood Investment plan, a five-year plan, where they hope to address those two key issues and several others.

As the city follows its strategic plan, city leaders allocated about $1 million to prevent and resolve episodes of homelessness.

$400,000 would go to Community Rebuilders/Tenant Based Rental Assistance. The Salvation Army/Rapid Re-Housing would get about $300,000. To aid people further, $150,000 would be spent to supplement about 400 people fair housing education.

