West Michigan Catholics mourn the death of Pope Francis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholics worldwide are mourning the loss of Pope Francis, whose messages of compassion resonated deeply in West Michigan communities.

Staff at the Grand Rapids Diocese learned of the Pope's death early Monday morning. Very Reverend Colin Mulhall, Vicar General of the Grand Rapids Diocese, described the loss as that of a spiritual father.

"He's a source of unity for us as Catholics," Mulhall said. "With him gone, there is a kind of mourning as if for a parent."

Despite a recent illness, Pope Francis had attended Easter Mass at the Vatican on Sunday.

"I just think that speaks to his personality and his approach to his ministry, to the ministry as Pope, being with the people, that was an important thing, and even if he wasn't sort of functioning as in an official capacity, but just that ministry of presence, you know, it was important for people to see their Papa," Mulhall said.

According to Mulhall, Pope Francis not only led the Catholic Church but also influenced the world through his focus on serving "the poorest of the poor, the marginalized, the vulnerable."

Ryan Corcoran, principal at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School, shared a personal connection to the Pope. Ten years ago, his infant son Xavier was blessed by Pope Francis at the Vatican.

"A security guard came and grabbed my son and lifted him up, and Pope Francis kissed him on the head, rubbed his head, and then waved to my wife, and that moment was very special for me. It made me feel connected," Corcoran said.

Corcoran noted that Pope Francis's papacy was marked by many such personal connections and expressed hope that his legacy will be remembered.

"I think it's really important to come together as a community to commemorate this. It's a sad event. It's a momentous event. And people need to grieve together and spend time together and pray together to work through that," he said.

In the coming days, West Michigan communities will gather to mourn, reflect, and pray as they honor Pope Francis's legacy.

