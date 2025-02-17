Watch Now
West Catholic choir students perform at Carnegie Hall

West Catholic Choir Parents
NEW YORK — Students with the West Catholic High School Choir received a big honor this weekend!

The choir performed at Carnegie Hall for a concert titled “Voices in the Hall: The Compassion of Christ – A Journey of Justice, Hope and Peace.”

The concert featured 175 voices from around the U.S., including 34 students from West Catholic High School.

West Catholic opened the concert with a pair of solo pieces. No other group was given this opportunity.

The students also performed with the ensemble for the rest of the show.

Congratulations to all who participated in this weekend’s once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

