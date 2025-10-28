'We're going to be a third world country on Nov. 1': Nonprofit concerned about pending SNAP benefits pause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pending pause in SNAP benefits is causing significant concern, including among a nonprofit in my neighborhood.

Exodus Place relies on the funds to help feed around 150 men in Grand Rapids. Many neighbors depend on getting their food here three times a day.

On Tuesday, right before lunch is served, people wait patiently for a hot meal.

“I get food every day here. So I wait in line just like everybody else,” Joel Stawasz said.

Now employed at Exodus Place, Stawasz was one of the many who relied on services such as the meal programs supported by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

‘It definitely goes a long way. Yeah, we have to have it for us to, you know, the guys, to survive here,” Stawasz said.

“We're transitional housing. So what we do is we do a global, 360 support services to cure homelessness,” Exodus Place President Robb Munger said.

Munger says the people they serve use a portion of their SNAP benefits to help cover the nonprofit's $55,000 monthly food bill.

“This is an absolutely horrible thing that's happening in our country. We're going to be a third world country on November 1, because third world countries have food insecurity,” Munger added. “I never thought I would see this in the United States, where 41 million people can go without food.”

The people Exodus Place serves are also concerned about whether the SNAP program will be put on pause at the beginning of November.

“Once again, it's the little guy getting the kick in the pants,” Bobby Arizola said.

“It's affecting me, because I depend on that to help with the food program here, and also they get some groceries that I would like,” Joseph Winterkorn said.

“I’m a part-time worker, and it's getting cut, and I, too, rely on it myself, because part-time doesn't just cut it,” Devin Hatton said.

Munger says if the pause goes into effect, he will go on a fast until benefits are reinstated.

