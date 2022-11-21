Welcome veterans to GRR at 'Operation: Handshake' this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to welcome inbound veterans to West Michigan this Wednesday.

This year’s Operation: Handshake is scheduled to take place at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Nov. 23 starting at 8 a.m.

Local veteran groups will be on hand to thank veterans for their service, according to the airport.

“The Ford International Airport is proud to welcome our troops and veterans to West Michigan,” says Public Safety & Operations Director Lisa Carr. “Operation Handshake is a great event for the community to join in recognizing and supporting all that our service members have done and continue to do for our country.”

Friends and family of veterans flying into Grand Rapids are encouraged to impart flight information and estimated arrival times with the Patriot Guard Riders by emailing Phil Pakiela at papapakiela@gmail.com or calling 616-916-3064.

“Each year it is an honor to greet veterans and active military and see the expressions on their faces,” says Pakiela. “This day encompasses what this country and this community is about — appreciation for the brave individuals who fight for our freedom.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube