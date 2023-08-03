Wedding boutique opens in GR, focusing on nontraditional, gender neutral pieces

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wed Co. Wedding Wear hosted its grand opening party Wednesday evening, showcasing itself to the Grand Rapids community.

The open house allowed guests to mingle while browsing wedding styles.

There were cocktails, mocktails, gifts and prizes available to those who attended.

Wed Company is also featuring personal appointments with gown designer Celeste of Adelyn Grace Bridal through Thursday.

Appointments must be booked in advance and are 90 minutes long.

Tami Parks founded Wed Company in 2023. She’s the owner of Great Lakes Wedding Gown Specialists and former owner of September’s Bride in Holland.

The boutique focuses on curating a collection of inclusive and body-positive wedding wear options for brides and soon-to-be-spouses.

“We have lots of clients that, you know, coming from the LGBTQ community, whether it’s nonbinary or they just don’t fit in the gender norm for clothing and things,” Wed Co. Social Media Manager Megan Webber said. “The wedding industry is very binary, and it does not serve us, that clientele very much.”

Styles include nontraditional cuts, extended sizing, vintage pieces, gender neutral styles, couture from the UK and gowns made in the USA.

