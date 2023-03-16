Wealthy Theatre to screen 'The Room' with special guest Greg Sestero on April 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wealthy Theatre has announced two upcoming screenings of writer and director Tommy Wiseau’s film The Room, in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary. The event will include special guest Greg Sestero (Mark). The film will be screened on April 1 at 8 p.m., followed by another screening at midnight.

Prior to the 8 p.m. screening, there will be a meet-and-greet with Sestero starting at 7 p.m. After the screenings, a Q&A session with Sestero will be held. There will also be a 25-minute behind-the-scenes documentary on The Room shown, which can only be seen at live events.

Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Tommy Wiseau attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Room follows Johnny (Wiseau), a banker who lives in San Francisco with his fiancée Lisa (Juliette Danielle). In the film, Lisa begins to have an affair with Mark, Johnny’s best friend.

Sestero later co-wrote a book about the making of the film titled The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made, which was released in 2013. The book was later adapted into the 2017 film The Disaster Artist, which was directed by James Franco. The film starred Franco as Wiseau, Dave Franco as Sestero, Seth Rogen as script supervisor Sandy Schklair, and Ari Graynor as Danielle. The film went on to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Justina Mintz/A24 via AP This image released by A24 shows Dave Franco, left, and James Franco in a scene from "The Disaster Artist."

Earlier this month, Bob Odenkirk shared that he played Johnny in an upcoming remake of The Room. The film was created to help raise funds for amfAR, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to AIDS research.

Sestero’s other work includes 2017’s Best F(r)iends, 2015’s Dude Bro Party Massacre III, and 2009’s The Pit and the Pendulum.

The Room will be screened at Wealthy Theatre on April 1 at 8 p.m., followed by another screening at midnight. Tickets can be purchased on Ticket Tailor.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube