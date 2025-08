GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Small businesses on Wealthy Street will offer end-of-season sales this weekend during the first annual Wealthy Street Sidewalk Sale.



When

Friday, August 8: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 9: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where

Wealthy Street, Grand Rapids, MI

Who

Art of the Table Basic Bee Dime & Regal Jenna in White Lady Monarch Lee & Birch Modish Moth Paddle North Sable Candle Company Wanderlux



