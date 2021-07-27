'We are called to be stewards': Grand Rapids church urges others to adopt green energy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A church in Grand Rapids is calling on other places of worship to adopt green energy practices after doing the same, according to the Baker Publishing Group.

The Christian publishing company tells us Calvin Christian Reformed Church applied more than 120 solar panels to its roof with the expectation of keeping an excess of five million pounds of carbon dioxide out of earth’s atmosphere.

“As Christians we are called to be stewards,” says member Nate Dierlam. “This array lowers our carbon emissions and supports our calling to respect God's creation and address climate change.”

We’re told the church may see a 38% reduction in electricity usage every year as a result of the switch to green energy.

“We want to help other churches see how they can afford this and fulfill a Biblical mandate in scripture to take care of our planet,” says Dierlam. “We want other churches to know it’s not difficult and there are ways they can financially do this.”

