GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have released video of an alleged drag racing incident that happened over the weekend, which ended in a crash that left one woman seriously injured.

The crash happened just after midnight on Sunday in the area of Front Avenue NW and Sixth Street NW.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a red Ford Mustang and a grey Infiniti were allegedly drag racing and used both traffic lanes to travel northbound on Front Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Video of the two vehicles involved was released Monday by Grand Rapids police.

WATCH: Video shows cars drag racing in Grand Rapids

As the vehicles approached the Sixth Street intersection, a third vehicle, which had the right of way to continue through the intersection, was struck by the Mustang. This caused the vehicles to spin and crash into a parked car, which was occupied by the victim.

The Infiniti avoided the crash and fled the scene.

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

The driver of the Mustang is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators are seeking the driver of the grey Infiniti. Anyone with information on the crash and/or the driver of the grey Infiniti is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 616-456-3771. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

