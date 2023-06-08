WATCH: MSP trooper crashes while responding to wrong-way driver on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several minor injuries were reported after a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper was involved in a crash Wednesday night.

We’re told the trooper responded to reports of a motorist driving the wrong way on US-131 in Grand Rapids at around 11 p.m.

MSP says the trooper attempted to slow traffic near Hart Street while trying to catch the suspect vehicle when the suspect passed his cruiser.

The trooper was under the impression that traffic was stopped, so he tried to execute a U-turn, according to MSP. His cruiser was then hit by a northbound vehicle, and then a second car rear-ended the first.

MSP trooper involved in Grand Rapids crash

We’re told the cruiser’s emergency lights were activated during the incident.

The trooper was unharmed, but the wrong-way driver took off. Their identity remains unknown.

The crash is currently under investigation.

