Hundreds walk, pray, sing for Our Lady of Gaudelupe pilgrimage in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Sunday night, an expected crowd of 400 Hispanic Catholics gathered in southeast Grand Rapids to celebrate the Our Lady of Gaudelupe feast day.

The group will congregate first at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 6:30 pm, and they will travel together for two miles to a nearby church, the Shrine of San Francis Xavier.

Along the way, the group will walk, pray, and sing.

Dancers in authentic dress, performers playing live music, and pilgrims bearing a statue of Our Lady of Gaudelupe will also accompany the pilgrimage.

According to the Diocese of Grand Rapids, the Our Lady of Gaudelupe feast day honors the appearance of The Virgin Mary to St. Juan Diego in Mexico in 1531, when she commissioned him to build a church near Mexico City and sent him to the bishop with flowers in his coat as a sign.

Our Lady of Guadalupe is the patroness of the Americas, says the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

READ MORE: Devotion to Virgin Mary Draws millions to Mexico City shrine

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

