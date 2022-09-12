WATCH LIVE: Governor Whitmer in Grand Rapids for Grillin' With Gretchen event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is in Grand Rapids for two events.

Governor Whitmer will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed by the Grillin’ with Gretchen event starting at 6:30 p.m.

At both events, it is expected that Governor Whitmer will share her vision for the state of Michigan, as well as hear from Michiganders.

Governor Whitmer is running for re-election against republican opponent Tudor Dixon. The 2022 Michigan gubernational election will be held on November 8, 2022.

A livestream of the events can be watched below:

