WATCH: Dash-cam video shows stolen car crash into GRPD cruiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids police officer was injured, and a squad car damaged, after a fleeing stolen vehicle rammed into the squad car on Sherman Street on July 2, 2022.

Video of the collision was released Tuesday, showing the moment when the stolen vehicle came around a corner and hit the GRPD cruiser.

The Grand Rapids Police Department was called to the area early that morning after a stolen car was reported in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Sherman Street SE. Officers arrived to find two stolen Kias, but the vehicles immediately fled down Sherman Street in opposite directions.

One Kia drove off and steered east, only to collide with another officer's police cruiser. The impact disabled both cars, and the three people inside the KIA fled the scene instantly on foot.

The driver of the KIA, a 16-year-old male, was apprehended on the nearby Logan Street SE and is currently held in Juvenile Detention, with charges pending.

The other two occupants are still being sought.

As for the police officer in the damaged cruiser, the officer was taken to a hospital, treated, and later released.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact GRPD Officer Thompson by calling (616) 456-4513 or GRPD Officer Bailey at (616) 456-3938.

