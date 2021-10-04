WATCH: 9th-annual Michigan Autism Conference happening this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Kimberly Peck, co-chair of the Michigan Autism Conference, joined Fox 17 Morning News on Monday to discuss this year's event, which will be happening this week.

Hosted by Western Michigan University's psychology department, it's designed to connect all members of the autism community and to showcase ways to help people with autism achieve the best quality of life possible.

This year's conference will be held virtually and will be livestreamed Oct. 7 and 8.

Tickets cost $100, though students can receive tickets for $50.

For more information, visit www.michiganautismconference.org.