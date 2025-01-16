Volunteer registration open for 2025 LaughFest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Laughfest is less than two months away, and volunteers are needed to help run this year’s festival.

More than 40 seriously funny shows are scheduled for the 2025 edition, and they need help with ushering, donation collection, ticket collecting and more.

Specialized help is also requested for photography, transportation and office teams.

Volunteer registration is now open. Sign up on LaughFest’s website.

LaughFest runs March 5–9 this year.

