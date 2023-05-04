Volunteer lawyers needed for May 13 expungement clinic in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling all lawyers! The city of Grand Rapids is seeking volunteers to participate in the second Clean Slate GR Expungement Program.

We’re told volunteer lawyers are needed to help give more than 400 people a chance at a clean slate.

The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, May 13 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

The city says volunteers are not required to be experts on criminal law or expungement procedures, adding lawyers will be trained for the event ahead of time.

Those who are interested in volunteering are asked to fill out this registration form.

The state’s Clean Slate law gives first-time DUI and OWI offenders a chance to have their records expunged so long as their actions did not result in injury.

Those with cannabis-related misdemeanors are also eligible for expungement.

READ MORE: Michigan's new Clean Slate Law takes effect Tuesday; here's what it means

READ MORE: Nonprofit praises automatic expungement program that aims to help millions

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube