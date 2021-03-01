Virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccine in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sen. Winnie Brinks, (D) Grand Rapids, is hosting a virtual town hall Monday night to provide updates on vaccine distribution.

The town hall is in partnership with the Kent County Health Department and the president of Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

The event runs 7 - 8 p.m. and will update residents on the distribution efforts so far in Grand Rapids.

Residents of the 29th District can RSVP for the event ahead of time.

The senator says she hopes to increase access to the vaccine, especially to our minority communities.

"So everybody wants to see that improve, and grow as quickly as possible, we do face some logistic challenges," Brinks said. "I think one of the things that we can do to to make sure that we are paying attention to that and acknowledging the racial disparities in terms of how this disease moves throughout our population. And I think we've seen plans put in place and readiness to do so, to reach out to those more vulnerable populations and provide those specialty clinics. But right now, again, I can't emphasize enough, the problem is we just don't have enough vaccine yet."

Sen. Brinks is expecting a significant turnout for tonight's town hall.