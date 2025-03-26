Vigil to be held for victims of violent crime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To keep their memory top of mind, two organizations are hosting a candlelight vigil for victims of violent crime.

On Tuesday April 8, join Silent Observer and the Kent County Victim Witness Unit at the doors of the 63rd District Court for a 30-minute vigil, honoring the victims and their loved ones and praying for justice.

The annual observance of Crime Victims' Rights Week starts at 6 p.m. and includes a reading of names of those lost.

“We encourage loved ones who wish to have a victim’s name recognized during the ceremony to submit their request,” said Chris Cameron, Silent Observer Board Member. “It’s important that we come together as a community to honor these individuals and support one another.”

You can submit the name of your loved one until April 1 by emailing Chris Cameron at cameronc1609@outlook.com

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube