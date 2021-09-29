View important historical artifacts at the Acton Institute in Grand Rapids

Some very important pieces of history are currently making a stop in West Michigan.

You can go see them for yourself at the Acton Institute in Grand Rapids.

The collection includes works by Frederick Douglass, the Federalist Papers, and the first public printing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Also on display, a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence, as well as religious works.

It includes a copy of Paul’s Letter to the Romans which dates to the 13th Century.

Those with the Acton institute say it's important for people to experience these valuable works -- to properly understand where we've come from -- and where we can go next.

"I think as a historical matter, you find that whether it be an economic manuscript, or one of the ones that focuses more on human dignity, or religious dimensions, they really pull-out ideas that have been very influential in the development of our nation in western civilization as a whole,” said Stephen Barrows. So, ideas are so important for understanding where we are today And so, it'd be a great opportunity for people to see some of these original manuscripts."

There are open houses scheduled for Oct. 6 and Nov. 4.

You can also schedule a special tour now through Dec. 3.

To learn more about the Acton Institute click here.