Victim in downtown Grand Rapids shooting identified by family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man shot and killed in downtown Grand Rapids early Sunday morning has been identified.

Family identified Armonie Acklin, 25, as the victim.

According to Grand Rapids Police, the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. on Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Ottawa Avenues.

Three other men were also shot, but are expected to be okay.

“He was a very loving, caring young man,” said Brenda Bables, Acklin’s mother. “He’s a hunter and a fisher… He was a softball coach for a little league team one summer. Just an all around beautiful man that’s just gone too soon.”

Acklin was a father to three and expecting another child later this year.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, but Acklin’s family says they were told by friends that he tried to break up a fight between some people and caught a stray bullet.

No one FOX17 spoke to knew the other individuals hurt in the incident.

“He just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Kevin Bables, Ackline’s step father. “We don’t know what the circumstances were, but we’re just glad that we’re supporting each other as a family and being positive as we can about the situation.”

Acklin belonged to a local motorcycle group called ‘Rep Yo City 616 Ryders’ (RYC).

The organization and Acklin’s family held a vigil for him at Lamar Park Sunday night.

Those there gathered around Acklin’s beloved orange Harley, shared memories of him, then revved their bikes in his honor.

RYC says Acklin joined the group five years ago and in that time he turned into a mature, motivated young man.

“Armonie was a great person, a great brother,” said Barried Green, RYC. “He would give his last, do whatever for us. He was always willing to help no matter what it was.”

Grand Rapids Police have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Acklin’s family has also set up a Facebook fundraiser to help pay for funeral costs. To donate, click here.