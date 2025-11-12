Veterans Day parade marks military milestone in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two and a half centuries of protecting our freedoms were celebrated Tuesday night in downtown Grand Rapids. The annual Veterans Day parade wound through the streets surrounding the Veterans Memorial Park.

Organizers say this year holds special significance.

"This is a particularly special year. So most people know that next year is our country's 250th birthday. But what do you need before you have a country, maybe the military," said Jesse Pahman, parade coordinator with the United Veterans Council of Kent County. "This year is the 250th birthday of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps."

Pahman, a veteran himself, continues giving back to his community. He said while he separated from active duty, his commitment remains strong.

"Our oath of enlistment does not have an expiration date," Pahman said.

While the parade and ceremony help celebrate the day, Pahman hopes this serves as a reminder of the work the United Veterans Council of Kent County does every day.

"Our meetings are open to the public, and we do encourage everybody to show up. If you're a member of a veteran service organization, a legion, VFW, that sort of thing, you're encouraged to participate in the votes when we have a motion on the floor. But the purpose of the council [is] we represent all 30,000 veterans in Kent County, and so we come together and discuss county wide issues," Pahman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

