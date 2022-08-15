Van Andel Institute for Education announces new programs for 2022-2023 school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Van Andel Institute for Education (VAI) has announced a catalogue of in-person science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs to host at K-12 schools in Michigan for the 2022-2023 school year.

The programs are designed to increase student engagement, foster a mindset of inquiry, and promote curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. The sessions are also customized by grade level and topic.

Truscott Rossman Van Andel Institute for Education

One of the programs will be classroom field trips, which are available in person or virtually. At the field trips, students will be able to speak with VAI scientists, as well as watch them work in the institute’s demonstration lab. The topics presented will be aligned to the Next Generation Science Standards.

Another program available will be Curiosity on Wheels. In the program, students will have hands-on, fun-filled STEM investigations in a full-on event setting.

The Van Andel Institute for Education’s programs will be available for the 2022-2023 school year. More information on the institute can be found on its website.

