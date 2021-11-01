Van Andel Arena collecting 'thank you' cards for troops throughout November

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans attending events at Van Andel Arena throughout November are encouraged to bring “thank you” cards for active-duty military and veterans.

ASM Global will honor military personnel surrounding Veterans Day by collecting cards from the public at all events this month and sending them to troops and veterans, according to a news release Monday.

This will be the fourth year the venue has collected “thank you” cards in November.

Fans can bring the cards, unsealed, to any event and leave them at the Guest Services booth located outside Section 104 on the main concourse.

Anyone who submits a “thank you” card will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to either Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 5 or Dierks Bentley on March 3.

Two winners will be randomly selected from all entries to win a pair of tickets each week.