USA Today names Grand Rapids as Best Beer City for 5th year in a row

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids was once again recognized as Beer City USA!

For the fifth-straight year, USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards presented Grand Rapids with the Best Beer City in the U.S. award.

“We are thrilled to top the Beer City list again in 2025,” says Kate Lieto, Experience Grand Rapids vice president of Marketing. “Despite stiff national competition, the Grand Rapids brewing community simply can’t be beat. We are so proud of the people who have built this industry in our region. Beyond helping to drive the regional tourism economy, their dedication has helped build the character of this community. This continues to be a strong asset that our team uses to brand and promote our destination.”

This year’s top 10 cities are:



Grand Rapids, MI St. Louis, MO San Diego, CA Pittsburgh, PA Columbus, OH Portland, OR Asheville, NC Milwaukee, WI Charlotte, NC Denver, CO

We’re told the top 20 cities were determined by a group of experts based on the presence of beer bars, beer festivals, brewpubs and rising breweries. The public then voted for their favorites.

The Grand Rapids area is home to more than 40 craft brewers, according to Experience Grand Rapids.

Download the Beer City Brewsader Passport app here.

