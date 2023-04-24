USA Gymnastics Championships held this weekend in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The USA Gymnastics Championships was held in West Michigan at the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

The competition featured around 1,400 gymnasts, ages 8-18, who came out to compete in the Regional Gymnastics Competition. The event included athletes from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Kentucky.

The USA Gymnastics Championships began on Friday and wrapped up on Sunday.

The event was hosted by Champion Gymnastics, which is based in Holland.

Many of the gymnasts have been competing for at least 3-5 years.

“This is a lot of their first experience as a region wide competition,” said Meet Director Tami Schaafsma. “So, it’s a pretty exciting meet and pretty prestigious honor to quality to.”

More information on the event can be found on the Champion Gymnastics USA website.

