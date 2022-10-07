Watch Now
US Interior Dept. extends Grand River Bands' request for federal recognition

FOX 17
Posted at 10:52 AM, Oct 07, 2022
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of the Interior has extended the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians’ request to receive federal recognition.

A letter addressed to Ogema Ron Yob reads the Interior Department needs more time to process the Bands’ request.

The deadline, previously Oct. 12, 2022, has been postponed to Feb. 9, 2023, according to the Interior Department.

We’re told the extension should allow enough time for the petition to be thoroughly reviewed.

