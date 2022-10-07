US Interior Dept. extends Grand River Bands' request for federal recognition

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of the Interior has extended the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians’ request to receive federal recognition.

A letter addressed to Ogema Ron Yob reads the Interior Department needs more time to process the Bands’ request.

The deadline, previously Oct. 12, 2022, has been postponed to Feb. 9, 2023, according to the Interior Department.

We’re told the extension should allow enough time for the petition to be thoroughly reviewed.

