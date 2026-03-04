US-131 North closed near Grand Rapids border after crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — US-131, one of West Michigan's busiest freeways, was closed Wednesday just before noon after a crash.

The northbound lanes of US-131 were shut down at Ann Street after a semi truck turned over and came to rest across the lanes.

NB US-131 at Ann St (Exit #88)

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Kent County

Tonya Coleman

MDOT West Michigan TOC

03/04/2026

11:39 — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) March 4, 2026

The semi truck driver was trying to avoid what Michigan State Police called "heavy debris" in the road, but the truck still hit the debris and landed on its side.

The crash caused serious injuries, but state police did not clarify how many people were hurt.

Drivers were being forced off US-131 North at the Ann Street exit. It is not clear how long the freeway will be closed. Troopers are working to investigate the crash and crews were cleaning up the debris from the pavement.

Happening Now – US-131 Closure



The Michigan State Police are currently investigating a serious traffic crash on northbound US-131.



Northbound US-131 is closed at Ann Street. Motorists should seek an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.



Preliminary investigation… pic.twitter.com/awFEeiDuSh — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) March 4, 2026

