Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

US-131 North closed near Grand Rapids border after crash

US-131 North crash past Ann Street
Michigan Department of Transportation
A crash on US-131 North past Ann Street results in a shutdown of the freeway.
US-131 North crash past Ann Street
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — US-131, one of West Michigan's busiest freeways, was closed Wednesday just before noon after a crash.

The northbound lanes of US-131 were shut down at Ann Street after a semi truck turned over and came to rest across the lanes.

The semi truck driver was trying to avoid what Michigan State Police called "heavy debris" in the road, but the truck still hit the debris and landed on its side.

The crash caused serious injuries, but state police did not clarify how many people were hurt.

Drivers were being forced off US-131 North at the Ann Street exit. It is not clear how long the freeway will be closed. Troopers are working to investigate the crash and crews were cleaning up the debris from the pavement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER