US-131 North closed near Grand Rapids border after crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — US-131, one of West Michigan's busiest freeways, was closed Wednesday just before noon after a crash.
The northbound lanes of US-131 were shut down at Ann Street after a semi truck turned over and came to rest across the lanes.
NB US-131 at Ann St (Exit #88)
03/04/2026
The semi truck driver was trying to avoid what Michigan State Police called "heavy debris" in the road, but the truck still hit the debris and landed on its side.
The crash caused serious injuries, but state police did not clarify how many people were hurt.
Drivers were being forced off US-131 North at the Ann Street exit. It is not clear how long the freeway will be closed. Troopers are working to investigate the crash and crews were cleaning up the debris from the pavement.
