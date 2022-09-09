UPS looking to hire more than 600 seasonal employees in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UPS has announced that it is looking to hire more than 600 seasonal employees in Grand Rapids.

The openings include full-time and part-time positions. Most of the jobs are drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers. Seasonal package driver positions begin at $21 an hour, and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $30 per hour. The application process takes about 25 minutes to complete. 80% of the jobs also do not require interviews.

UPS also has the Earn and Learn program, which allows eligible employees to earn up to $25,000 for college tuition and expenses. Part-time employees are eligible for the reimbursement on the day that they are hired.

“I love my job – serving your community, getting to know your city and the people,” said full-time San Diego driver Rene Aranda. “UPS offers a great opportunity to grow and live a more comfortable life than other companies.”

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

Applications are available on UPS’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube