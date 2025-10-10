Upcycling business 'Second Vibess' transforms 'Scraps' into ArtPrize gold

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a big surprise for a business in my Grand Rapids neighborhood.

They are one of the grand prize winners in this year's ArtPrize. The owners tell me it was their first time competing after hosting the last few years.

“We just didn't even think that it was a possibility for us to win the grand prize,” Second Vibess co-owner Kaitlynn Fitzpatrick said.

Camille Steverson and Fitzpatrick opened up Second Vibess on Division in downtown Grand Rapids a few years ago. The owners won one of two $100,000 prizes in this year’s ArtPrize. They won after a select group of critics, curators, educators and gallerists picked them in the juried vote.

“We really weren't expecting it. We actually left the award ceremony right before they had announced that we won,” Fitzpatrick explained.

Their submission ‘Scraps' was a two-parter.

“One part, sustainable art gallery that was actually at the ArtPrize gallery called Biophilia,” Steverson said.

They also hosted a fashion show right at their exhibit.

“It was 20 looks all upcycled by us,” Steverson said. “It was all just inspired by what we do every day as entrepreneurs, as upcyclers, as designers. So it was really a look into our world.”

The two owners work to take old clothes and transform them into one-of-a-kind outfits.

“We started the store out of just a love for vintage and upcycling and just seeing a need for the amount of clothing that gets thrown away every single year that could be re-homed,”

While they won the big prize, the owners explain they were just happy to see people learn more about what upcycling is.

“I just think in general, we want, we hope people left our piece feeling encouraged to be more conscious consumers, and we're really excited to share what we have next in our journey with everyone. We're just super, super grateful,” Fitzpatrick said.

The owners tell me they plan to invest the prize money in their business.

