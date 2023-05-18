Upcoming TiiCKER expansion to add 73 jobs in Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday TiiCKER is expanding in Grand Rapids, adding 73 jobs in the high-tech field.

TiiCKER is the first software platform designed to pair investors with their favorite brands by adopting a shareholder rewards program, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

We’re told the expansion will generate an estimated $4.8 million in capital investment.

“Today's investment by TiiCKER will build on Michigan’s tech strengths and create 73 good-paying, high-skill jobs in West Michigan,” says Governor Whitmer. “TiiCKER’s downtown Grand Rapids expansion reinforces our reputation as a world leader in innovation, makes our cities more attractive places to live and work, and continues to power our tech and information technology sectors.”

The state says TiiCKER is based in Grand Rapids and has seven employees between its Grand Rapids and Detroit locations.

The project will be supported by a $510,000 grant from the Michigan Business Development Program, state officials say. The grant has been approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“Thanks to our effective fiscal management, hardworking people, and innovative businesses, Michigan’s economy is growing with an unemployment rate comparable to the lowest levels since the 1970s, 61,000 jobs added year over year, rising wages, and strong small businesses growth,” Whitmer adds. “Our future is bright, and investments like today’s will help us continue moving our state forward.”

Visit TiiCKER’s website for career opportunities with the company.

