United States Post Service letter carrier recognized for rescuing retired Kentwood police officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A United States Postal Service letter carrier has been awarded a Postmaster General Hero Award after she rescued a retired Kentwood police officer.

During a winter storm, Wilma Daley was delivering on her route in Grand Rapids, when she noticed the retired officer lying in his driveway. The man had fallen while attempting to take his trash to the road.

The retired officer was unable to get himself up because his arm was broken, and the right side of his body had gone numb. At the time that Daley found the man, he had been lying in his driveway for about 30 minutes.

Daley flagged down a passing driver to help her get the man inside his home. He was later treated at a hospital.

“I want to commend your selfless display of civic duty,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy wrote to Daley in a letter. “You deserve the highest level of admiration for coming to the aid of a customer. Thank you for being the eyes and ears of your community. Your efforts are a timely reminder of the ties that bind communities and our country together.”

