Ultimate Sports Show returns to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are a hunter, angler, or adventure-loving family, put the Ultimate Sports Show in your fish finder!

Running Thursday, March 12 - 15, the outdoor show brings the latest gear, travel information, fishing boats, and demonstrations from some of the top professional fisherman and hunters in the outdoor industry to DeVos Place in Downtown Grand Rapids.

FEATURES AND ATTRACTIONS:



Timberworks Lumberjack Show

Lake Ultimate

Hawg Trough

Big Buck Night West (Thursday 6pm)

ORV Certification Class (Saturday, March 14)

Trout Pond

Rock Climbing Wall

Fish Cleaning Demonstrations

Deer Processing Demo

Turkey Hunting Workshop

Grand Rapids Open Turkey Calling Competition

Ultimate Walleye Clinic

Ultimate Bass Clinic

Ultimate Salmon Clinic

Woodland Woodcarvers

Antique and Classic Fishing Tackle

Classic Wood Boats and American Rowboat Motors

Detroit River Clinic

Tickets



Adults - $12

Children (6-14) - $5

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube