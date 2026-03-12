Ultimate Sports Show returns to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are a hunter, angler, or adventure-loving family, put the Ultimate Sports Show in your fish finder!
Running Thursday, March 12 - 15, the outdoor show brings the latest gear, travel information, fishing boats, and demonstrations from some of the top professional fisherman and hunters in the outdoor industry to DeVos Place in Downtown Grand Rapids.
FEATURES AND ATTRACTIONS:
- Timberworks Lumberjack Show
- Lake Ultimate
- Hawg Trough
- Big Buck Night West (Thursday 6pm)
- ORV Certification Class (Saturday, March 14)
- Trout Pond
- Rock Climbing Wall
- Fish Cleaning Demonstrations
- Deer Processing Demo
- Turkey Hunting Workshop
- Grand Rapids Open Turkey Calling Competition
- Ultimate Walleye Clinic
- Ultimate Bass Clinic
- Ultimate Salmon Clinic
- Woodland Woodcarvers
- Antique and Classic Fishing Tackle
- Classic Wood Boats and American Rowboat Motors
- Detroit River Clinic
- Adults - $12
- Children (6-14) - $5
