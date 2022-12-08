Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts to close for good in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) will shut down for good in early 2023.

Ferris State University (FSU) made the decision to permanently suspend operations at the Grand Rapids art gallery after much deliberation, the UICA announced Thursday.

The UICA is scheduled to close March 3. Exhibits will be on display through Feb. 11.

We’re told the UICA was funded by FSU, Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD) and community donations over the last ten years but was unable to secure enough money to continue operations following hurdles imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

KCAD President Tara McCrackin issued the following statement:

“After thorough consideration over the course of the past several months, the University has chosen to cease operations of the Urban Institute of Contemporary Arts effective March 3, 2023. UICA’s current exhibitions will remain open through Feb. 11, 2023.



For the past decade, KCAD, Ferris State University, and generous community donors have financially supported the UICA’s programming and overhead expenses. However, the organization has not been able to overcome the obstacles it faced during the pandemic and was not able to maintain the funding necessary to remain operational or become sustainable.



As the UICA winds down its operations, we have been working diligently to create and expand relationships with area arts organizations that support the contemporary arts to ensure a smooth transition as well as the continuation of some of the UICA’s programming. Most notably, the gift store and popular Holiday Artists Market will continue under the guidance of KCAD; and the Open Projector Night initiative has found a new home at Wealthy Theatre.



Since its founding more than 40 years ago, the UICA is credited with pioneering the contemporary arts in the region, and it has inspired the creation of some wonderful organizations that will now carry the torch forward. UICA as an organization may be ending but its innovative spirit and focus on elevating contemporary arts and artists in West Michigan will continue in new ways, such as ArtPrize.”

FSU President Bill Pink released the following statement:

“This was a difficult decision to reach, as the UICA was the forerunner for the contemporary arts scene in Grand Rapids, but we are not leaving the scene, just changing our position. Ferris is committed to continuing its investment in the arts community of Grand Rapids with KCAD’s leadership role in the next iteration of ArtPrize. Also, the University as a whole is strengthening its footprint in the city, which we will share more about in 2023. The entire Ferris team is grateful to all the wonderful donors and supporters of UICA over the past four decades.”

The UICA notes Open Projector Night will continue at Wealthy Theatre.

The art gallery was founded in 1977.

