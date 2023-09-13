UAW members on strike for Blue Cross Blue Shield workers in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — United Auto Workers (UAW) representing Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) workers are on strike in downtown Grand Rapids.

President Janice Hillard of UAW’s Local 2145 confirmed the information with FOX 17 Wednesday morning. Local 2145 represents workers for BCBS of Michigan and the Blue Care Network (BCN).

Union members are currently striking in front of the BCBS of Michigan building on Monroe Center Street.

Roughly 1,400 members began contract negotiations on July 11. The UAW says they are demanding better wages and job security in addition to improved training procedures. Meanwhile, they say BCBSM’s CEO made $45 million over the past three years.

We’re told BCBSM and BCN workers specialize in a wide variety of fields, including customer service, maintenance, billing, analysis and more.

READ MORE: UAW members prepare to get by on strike pay ahead of potential work stoppage

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube